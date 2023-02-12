This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

El-Rufai: I No Longer Believe In The Quality Of Leadership Around Buhari.

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai has made a bold clam about the people that surrounds the president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari.

According to him while speaking on the harm that the scarcity of the New Naira Notes have caused, El-Rufai said that some folks in the Aso Rock Villa are working against Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Nasir El-Rufai revealed this while having an exclusive interview with the Premium Times and according to him, “he no longer believes in the quality of leadership around President Muhammadu Buhari”.

“I believe in Buhari, I still do and I will never stop, but, I no longer believe in the circle around him and the quality of decisions and actions coming out of that leadership,” El-Rufai said.

Nasir El-Rufai also posited that during the All Progressives Congress, APC’s presidential primary election, that those who backed candidates that lost, are now hiding under the umbrella of President Muhammadu Buhari; this he said when he appeared on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme earlier in the month.

“I believe there are elements in the villa who want us to lose the election because they didn’t get their way; they had their candidate. Their candidate did not win the primaries. “

“They are trying to get us to lose the election, and they are hiding behind president Muhammadu Buhari’s desire to do what he thinks is right for the whole country,” Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai said.

