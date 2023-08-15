NEWS

“El-rufai Has His Problems, His Kind Of Statements Makes It Difficult For People To Like Him”-Babajide Kolade Otitoju

A recent interview on TVC news, a Nigerian journalist by the name Babajide Kolade-Otitoju also known as BKO just analysed the effect of the withdrawal of former governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai’s interest in his nomination as a minister of the federal republic of Nigeria.

He reportedly said, and quote, “El-rufai has has problems. His kind of statements makes it difficult for people to like him. You can’t be making such a terrible comments about Christians. You can’t sit in kaduna and be promoting a Muslim Muslim governorship and some of those things that divide us as a people and expect that you’ll be liked. Of course they will not like you but no one can argue that Mallam El-rufai has capacity and I can tell you that I feel disappointed that he’s not going to be in this cabinet.”

“I feel really really disappointed that he’s not going to be in this cabinet because it is the president that has lost a very capable hand. Yes, he has to mind the way he speaks but at more than 60 years, I doubt if it’s not, it’s not too late for him to change his voice. But the point that I’m making is that El-rufai would have made a difference in this administration.”

