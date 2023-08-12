El-Rufai Had An Issue With President Tinubu Before He Became Presidential Candidate –Sunny Moniedafe

A former National Chairmanship aspirant of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Chief Sunny Moniedafe, has revealed the reason why President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should beg the immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, to agree to be Minister again; after he recounted how the former Kaduna governor fought to ensure that the former Lagos governor clinched the Presidential ticket of the ruling party, even though he had issues with him before the National Convention.

Moniedafe had said, “El-Rufai came out and said, ‘look, we will not accept it’. And at the point that it happened, he had an issue with President Tinubu.”

Forward video to 2:16 – https://youtu.be/gxrpF8q1xAM

Moniedafe, who spoke during an interview on Politics Today, a Channels Television programme, revealed that Tinubu and El-Rufai were not in good terms before the Presidential primary election of the ruling party. He recounted how some cabals in the Presidency purportedly did not want Tinubu to clinch the Presidential ticket of the APC; and maintained that it was El-Rufai that stood for him. According to him, El-Rufai kept aside the political feud between them, and ensured that the former Lagos governor became the party’s Presidential Candidate.

Moniedafe urged President Tinubu to beg El-Rufai to come back to his cabinet. He maintained that aside the political advantage that El-Rufai has to be Minister, his works in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and Kaduna State have spoken for him. He said El-Rufai performed well as Minister and as Governor, hence, he should be allowed to serve in Tinubu’s cabinet.

