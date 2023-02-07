El-Rufai does not love Tinubu, he is only playing the race for 2027 election in advance- Momodu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In a video interview this morning on Channels Television, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Dele Momodu, has said that the governors in the All Progressives Congress, APC, who are agitating that the power should be taken back to the southern region of the country, are doing it for their own benefit and not for the benefit of the party, South or Tinubu himself.

He said these governors know that Tinubu cannot win and they know that a Northerner cannot win presidential election without the support of the South and vice versa.

He said they are doing it because, the race for the 2027 presidential election has started, and so, they’ll need the support of the South when the time comes and that is why some governors are supporting Tinubu now, even though they know he won’t win.

He said, “Right now suddenly, El-Rufai has become the superhero of the South. The one who is speaking that power must go back to the South…all lies. The truth is El-Rufai does not love Tinubu. They are playing the game because, they know the man is going nowhere. He is only playing the race for the 2027 election in advance.”

