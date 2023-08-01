‘El Rufai Didn’t Tell Delegates From Kaduna To Vote For Tinubu During APC Primary’ – Sen Shehu Sani

A Former Federal Lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has alleged that the former governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El Rufai shouldn’t have been rewarded by President Bola Tinubu with a ministerial appointment. He said in an interview with Trust Tv that the former governor worked against the ambitions of the President during the APC primary.

He said, ”I’m not a founding member of PDP but I am a founding member of APC in Kaduna state. There is nobody in APC that I do not know. I know each and every member in Kaduna state as long as he’s someone that matters. During the primary elections, El Rufai didn’t give a statement that delegates from Kaduna should go and vote for Tinubu. You can go ahead and google what El Rufai said when Tinubu visited Kaduna and when Amaechi visited Kaduna. He made it very clear that Kaduna delegates are for Amaechi.”

[Start From 15:13]



Oxygen (

)