This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

El-Rufai challenges Buhari, Insisting that the older naira notes are still valid in Kaduna

Nasir El-Rufai, the governor of Kaduna State, has urged locals to accept the old N500 and N1000 notes as lawful tender, thus challenging President Muhammadu Buhari’s order.

On Thursday night, Mr. El-Rufai broadcast the instruction to state people.

Mr. El-Rufai portrayed the naira redesign policy during the program as a tool used by members of the ruling party and close associates of President Buhari to thwart Bola Tinubu, the party’s presidential candidate, from winning the 25 February poll.

Mr. El-Rufai called the program “mindless” and claimed that it had put the state’s common citizens who he called its victims through immeasurable misery.

“It’s a terrible fact that the people who elected us are the ones who suffer from these foolish policies. It is their well-being that is in danger. Many of our people are now unable to purchase food and other basics since the money they deposited in banks have essentially been taken away from them. Because their clients cannot access their hard-earned money, our merchants are unable to sell as much as they formerly did, he claimed.

He claimed that the Central Bank’s leadership had duped President Buhari into believing that the policy was intended to stop politicians from amassing large sums of money to buy votes during elections.

The governor added that some members of the ruling party who were unsuccessful in the party’s primary for president are orchestrating the policy to sabotage the party and its candidates.

“It is crucial that the people of Kaduna State and Nigeria as a whole understand that, despite public statements and appearances to the contrary, this policy was developed and pitched to the President by individuals who were wholly defeated in the APC’s gubernatorial and presidential primaries in June 2022.

Therefore, Mr. El-Rufai instructed citizens to continue using the N500 and N1000 notes as legal cash.

Until the Supreme Court of Nigeria rules otherwise, all old and new notes will continue to be accepted as lawful tender in Kaduna State, he added.

“Therefore, I urge every Kaduna State resident to continue using both the old and new notes side by side without any hesitation. Any establishment that refuses to accept the old notes as lawful tender will be sealed by the Kaduna State Government and its agents, and the proprietors will face legal action. If necessary, we will take additional legal consequences.

He gave the state’s citizens his word that they wouldn’t lose their cash in the old naira notes.

“I want to tell you that none of you will lose the cash you have in old notes, on behalf of the Kaduna State Government. No artificial or unlawful deadline should terrify you. Do not feel pressured to deposit your old notes in the banks if you reside in a town, a village, or one of our remote rural areas. Keep hold of them. As directed by the Supreme Court of Nigeria, continue to treat them as lawful currency. No deadline will ever make them useless. You are supported by the law. Both the Bills of Exchange Act and the Central Bank of Nigeria Act, 2007, require the CBN to accept your old notes and provide you value for new notes anytime you present them to the CBN, even if that is one hundred years from now.

Therefore, as your governor, I want to reassure you that the Kaduna State Government, working with elected legislators, traditional institutions, elected local government councils, markets, and trade associations, will assist you in gathering, documenting, compiling, and delivering all of your old notes to the Kaduna branch of the Central Bank so that they can be exchanged for new ones as soon as the elections are over. Additionally, we will make sure that your new notes arrive at each of your locations without causing you any inconvenience or cost. If necessary, from March through December 2023, we will spare you the worry and anxiety of a long trip from your neighborhood to the CBN office in our state’s capital.

The governor’s order is a clear violation of President Buhari’s decree from Thursday morning, which restricts the legal tender of the naira to include the N200 notes.

The order of Nigeria’s Supreme Court specified that the old N200, N500, and N1,000 notes should continue to be legal tender until the outcome of a lawsuit brought before it by Mr. El-Rufai and certain state governors, and Mr. Buhari’s directive was blatantly in breach of that judgment.

Content created and supplied by: EntertainmentForever (via 50minds

News )

#ElRufai #challenges #Buhari #Insisting #older #naira #notes #valid #KadunaEl-Rufai challenges Buhari, Insisting that the older naira notes are still valid in Kaduna Publish on 2023-02-17 10:03:21