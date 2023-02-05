El-Rufai Can’t Force We Northerners To Vote For A Stranger Who Calls Himself A Candidate—Bafarawa

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In response to the governor of Kaduna State’s declaration that there are no elders left in northern Nigeria, Attahiru Bafarawa, a former governor of Sokoto State and a major PDP member, has spoken out, according to reports from Punch .

Bafarawa allegedly stated that El-Remark Rufai’s was disrespectful to the North and that it was improper for him to characterize everyone as wicked, according to supplementary accounts.

It is really unprofessional for El-Rufai to claim that Tinubu will win the election regardless of the people’s support for him or not, according to Attahiru Bafarawa, who is said to have said this in one of his statements.

Since everyone has the right to vote for the candidate of their choice during this democratic era, El-Rufai cannot force his preferences on the people of the North. Who else notified El-Rufai that the North is backing Tinubu?

“El-Rufai cannot force us Northerners to vote for a non-native candidate.” On February 25th, a decision will be made. While he is busy running for office on behalf of their party, we are doing the same for our own candidate. He said.

