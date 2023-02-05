El-Rufai Can’t Force We Northerners To Vote For A Stranger Who Calls Himself A Candidate – Bafarawa

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to reports from Punch , Attahiru Bafarawa, a former governor of Sokoto State and a significant PDP supporter, has reacted to the governor of Kaduna State’s assertion that there are no elders left in northern Nigeria.

According to additional versions, Bafarawa allegedly said that El-Remark Rufai’s was insulting to the North and that it was inappropriate for him to describe everyone as wicked.

According to Attahiru Bafarawa, who is alleged to have said this in one of his statements, El-assertion Rufai’s that Tinubu will win the election regardless of the public’s support for him or not is extremely unprofessional.

El-Rufai cannot impose his preferences on the people of the North since everyone has the right to vote for the candidate of their choice in this democratic era. Who else informed El-Rufai of the North’s support for Tinubu?

“El-Rufai cannot force us Northerners to vote for a non-native candidate.” On February 25th, a decision will be made. While he is busy running for office on behalf of their party, we are doing the same for our own candidate. He said.

