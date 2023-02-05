El Rufai cannot force us northerners to vote for a stranger who calls himself a Candidate- Bafarawa

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of the forthcoming presidential election, former Sokoto State governor and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Attahiru Bafarawa, says that Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai cannot force the northerners to vote for a stranger who calls himself a candidate.

He made this known while reacting to El-Rufai’s claim in an interview with Channels TV, stating that it was unpleasant for the Kaduna governor to categorize all the Northern elders as bad eggs.

He further stated that it is really unprofessional for El Rufai to think that Tinubu will win the election, regardless of whether the people support him or not.

According to him, everyone has the right to vote for the candidate of their choice during this democratic era. El Rufai cannot force his preferred candidate on the North because the North cannot vote for a stranger who calls himself a candidate, he said.

