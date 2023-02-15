El-rufai, Bala Mohammed, And Yusuf Datti Meet With Northern Elders Forum [Photos]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

His Excellency, The Executive Governor Of Bauchi State And Former PDP Presidential Aspirant, Senator Bala Mohammed has called on the Northern elites to support each other in addition to fighting fragmentation, ego, envy and malice for a better society.

Bala Mohammed made the call while delivering a speech during the Northern Elders Forum and General Assembly meeting today in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

According to Mohammed mentoring the upcoming generations requires unity, team work and synergy between the emerging leaders he said have problems and challenges in the execution of their assigned responsibilities.

The North he added, despite being at the center of the leadership for too long, faces challenges in education, security and economy, saying the Forum champions for exemplary leadership for the benefit of the nation.

The meeting had in attendance, leadership of the Forum, Governor Nasir El-Rufai, Vice Presidential candidate of the Labour Party Alhaji Datti among the dignitaries.

Source: This story was published on the facebook account of the Senior Special Adviser to the Governor on media and publicity, Honourable Lawal Muazu, kindly visit the page to read more.

