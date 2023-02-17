El-rufai And The Other Governors Have Committed Treason – Datti Baba-Ahmed

According to information sourced from Daily Independent, it has been gathered that Datti Baba-Ahmed, the vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party has accused Nasir El-rufai, the governor of Kaduna State, and some governors of the APC of indulging in treasonable acts. It was gathered that Datti said this in a press conference in Abuja while commenting on the issue of the naira notes.

It will interest you to note that according to Datti, it was treasonable for the governors to ask citizens to continue transactions with old notes, stressing that such a move was against the spirit of the 1999 constitution. He explained that the constitution empowers the President to direct for a change in local currency, noting that the moves were targeted at correcting certain economic issues.

Datti Baba-Ahmed, the vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party also criticized Abubakar Malami, the Attorney General of the Federation for ad visiting President Buhari to make a national broadcast as a classical failure of leadership. Some state governors have refused to comply with the president’s order, rather, they have asked their citizens to keep spending the old N500 and N1000 notes. What’s your take on this issue?/

