El-rufai: A Governor Collected N500m New Notes from one Bank

According to Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, an unnamed governor received new naira notes from a bank in the amount of N500 million.

El-Rufai claimed that politicians who are the target of the naira redesign scheme already have their way in an interview with BBC Hausa Service.

There is nothing wrong with changing currencies; every country does it. However, you cannot do so during an election year and within a finite amount of time.

Politicians and wealthy business people who are the targets of the policy can obtain the new notes; some of them even control banks, but what about the poor and minor traders?

“All APC governors met to discuss the matter; we observed how people suffered; we favour the change of currency, but the transition period should last for months.

“We said let’s sit down and talk about this issue, CBN, banks managers, and we governors. Let’s work together and have a proper plan on how to handle it. We should have plans to follow people to their homes and villages and change the notes for them, rather than forcing them to travel hundreds of kilometres to banks.

The poor don’t have access to the new notes, and even yesterday we were told that one of the governors had received 500 million of them, so I tell you that this transition won’t affect politicians since they have their money and are prepared.

El-Rufai shares Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso’s belief that the program won’t have an impact on the wealthy.

