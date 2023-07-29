El Clasico: Two Worst Players For Real Madrid In Today’s Match Against Barcelona

The allure of El Clasico is unparalleled, regardless of the venue, be it Madrid, Barcelona, a European stadium, or even Dallas. In a thrilling match, the first half concluded with Barcelona leading 1-0 after Dembele’s brilliant goal assisted by Pedri. However, the scoreline doesn’t reveal the full story, as Real Madrid had their fair share of opportunities that went amiss, including a Vinicius penalty hitting the crossbar, followed by an intense sequence of play where they struck the woodwork twice in mere seconds through Vinicius and Bellingham.

Despite being a pre-season friendly, the game was played with ferocity, evident from a heated confrontation between the teams just before the break. As we delve into this intriguing match, we focus on the two players who struggled the most for Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois and Rodrygo.

Thibaut Courtois

Real Madrid’s reliance on Thibaut Courtois as their last line of defense is well-known, but his performance in this El Clasico was far from his best. The Belgian goalkeeper seemed off his game, failing to make crucial saves, most notably during Dembele’s goal. Despite being an exceptional shot-stopper, Courtois appeared hesitant and out of position during the build-up to the goal, allowing Dembele to find the back of the net with ease. In a match where fine margins make all the difference, Courtois’ subpar display cost Real Madrid dearly, further accentuating the need for consistent and dependable goalkeeping.

Rodrygo

Amidst the star-studded lineup of Real Madrid, Rodrygo was handed a chance to impress against Barcelona. Regrettably, the young Brazilian winger failed to make the most of his opportunity. Throughout the match, Rodrygo seemed out of sync with his teammates, struggling to create meaningful attacking opportunities. His decision-making was questionable, often choosing to take on defenders in crowded areas rather than opting for the more pragmatic passing option. This lack of efficiency in his play disrupted Real Madrid’s attacking flow and allowed Barcelona’s defense to contain him effectively. As a result, Rodrygo’s underwhelming performance contributed to Real Madrid’s inability to find an equalizer, leaving fans and the coaching staff disappointed.

El Clasico always brings excitement, drama, and fierce competition. In this particular encounter between Real Madrid and Barcelona, the Spanish giants showcased their talent and tenacity, each seeking supremacy over the other. However, for Real Madrid, the match ended in disappointment, and the focus shifted to individual performances that fell short. Thibaut Courtois, typically a reliable force between the posts, faltered, leading to Barcelona’s crucial goal. Similarly, Rodrygo’s lackluster showing upfront hindered Real Madrid’s attack and hindered their chances of a comeback.

