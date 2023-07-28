Ekweremadu’s Son Appointed As Commissioner In Enugu

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has nominated Lloyd Ekweremadu as one of the 15 commissioners in the state.

Daily trust report that, Lloyd is the son of the imprisoned former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, who, alongside his wife, Beatrice and their doctor, Obinna Obeta, was convicted of organ trafficking and sentenced to prison by a UK court for violating the Modern Slavery Act.

Mbah also nominated Ada Chukwu, daughter of ex-governor of the state, Sullivan Chime.

The list was read on the floor of the House by the Speaker, Uche Ugwu, on Friday.

Daily trust report that, The list was sent with a letter from Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, the Secretary to the State Government, asking the House to consider the nominees right once despite the fact that it might not be the final list.

Onyia pleaded, “While this may not be the complete list, I’m optimistic that this request will receive your customary prompt consideration.”

Veteran broadcaster Aka Eze Aka, Prof. Ndubueze Mba, Mrs. Ngozi Eni, Prof. Sam Ugwu, Chika Ugwoke, and Dr. Kingsley Ude are among the 15 nominees for commissioner.

Others include Mrs. Ugochi Madueke, Dr. Malachy Agbo, Gerrald Otiji, Nathaniel Urama, Prince Lawrence Ezeh, and previous commissioners Prof. Emmanuel Obi and Deacon Okey Ogbodo.

