This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A Royal Free Hospital dialysis expert who performed a routine pre-surgical assessment for Senator Ike Ekweremadu’s daughter’s proposed kidney donor told jurors at the Old Bailey yesterday that he had concerns about his suitability and didn’t seem to understand the implications of what he had signed up for.

Dr. David DuPont, a prosecution witness, testified that he asked David Nwamini these and other questions during a face-to-face meeting at the clinic last year February as part of his normal clinical practice of interviewing potential donors to ensure they were not being “forced or under duress or coerced nor induced” to donate their organ.

Nwamini “denied that he was being paid” to donate one of his kidneys for Sonia Ekweremadu, according to him, but he “was very subdued” during the meeting and “didn’t seem to understand what he had signed for.”

DuPont testified in the witness box, led by Crown prosecutor Hugh Davies KC, that the meeting with Nwamini raised a couple of red flags that he knew would be a roadblock when he was proposed to the Human Tissue Authority for approval as the regulator of organ donation from living people.

Despite the fact that Nwamini stated that Sonia and him are “first cousins” and that he learned about her condition from his “aunt,” Beatrice Ekweremadu, when asked if anyone else in the extended family wanted to donate in October 2021, “he said he didn’t know.” Furthermore, he stated that he had not seen Sonia in over a decade.

DuPont continued his testimony, saying, “It surprised me that a young man his age would want to do it.” The medical expert witness also told the court that when he asked Nwamini what he was doing and what his parents did, he was “studying for his GCSE” and his “parents are traders.”

“This was a red flag,” DuPont told the court. He expressed concern that they might not be able to cover his aftercare when he returns to Nigeria. The senator, his wife, Beatrice, their daughter, Sonia, and Dr. Obinna Obeta are accused of conspiring to arrange and facilitate travel for the purpose of exploitation.

Sheriff_Words (

)