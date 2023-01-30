Ekweremadu: Seven-Week Jury Trial Begins On Tuesday

Former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu’s trial for “conspiracy to promote organ harvesting” begins at the Central Criminal Court, also known as the Old Bailey, on Tuesday. A court official confirmed to The Guardian on Friday that “it will take seven weeks.”

Ekweremadu’s wife Beatrice, their daughter Sonia, 25 (whose parents want a kidney donation) and Dr. Obinna Obeta are on trial for conspiring with Nigeria’s second former senator, David Nwamini, to get a kidney. Although Sonya was not initially charged, in a strange twist of fate, prosecutors pulled and indicted her in the second half of December.

But Ekweremadu’s wife, who was arrested with her husband at Heathrow Airport on June 23, has been released on bail. Senator Ekweremadu and Obinna are expected to appear in court within seven weeks, unlike their daughter who cannot appear in court for the duration of her trial due to treatment.

Source: The Guardian.

