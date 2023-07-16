Ekiti State Gov, Biodun Oyebanji Reacts As His Father, Olukunle Oyebanji Clocks 90 Years On Earth

The Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji has reacted as his father, Pa. Ezekiel Olukunle Oyebanji clocks 90 years on earth.

Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress was elected as Ekiti State Governor last year after defeating other strong contenders.

Reacting on his verified Facebook page, the number one citizen of Ekiti State said; “Yesterday, With immeasurable joy in my heart, I had the honour of joining my siblings, family and friends on the momentous occasion of the 90th birthday celebration of a truly extraordinary man, my dear father, Pa Ezekiel Olukunle Oyebanji. It was a truly joyous occasion that allowed me reflect on the invaluable lessons and virtues he instilled in me early in life.”

He added; “My father is a man who exemplifies honesty, integrity, humility, hard work, and self-discipline. These virtues have played a significant role in shaping my personality.”

Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji stated further; “I want to appreciate everyone who joined us in celebrating the life and legacy of my beloved father. The love and respect shown to him reaffirm the impact he has had on countless lives. Happy birthday Daddy.”

