Ekiti State APC Chairman Allegedly Kidnapped By Unknown Gunmen Along Agbado-Ekiti Imesi Road

The All Progressives Congress, APC Chairman in Ekiti State, Paul Omotoso has been reportedly kidnapped by some Unknown gunmen on Saturday evening along Agbado- Ekiti Imesi Road. In a report being made by Vanguard paper, the Ekiti State APC Chairman was whisked away from his car after being ambushed by the gunmen. According to the APC Ekiti state publicity secretary, the security agencies have been alerted by the situation. He highlighted how the gunmen had deflated the tires of Mr. Paul Omotoso Venza car before piloting him into the bush. 

He said, ”The Chairman was driving in a venza car along the don’t when the bandits shot at one of the tires of the car. He was taken into a Toyota Hilux Van and driven off. He was alone in the car when the incident happened, according to the information we have. It happened in the evening, we got the information at about 6pm. The security agencies, police, and Amotekun have been alerted and they are all working on it.”

[Extracts From Vanguard paper]

