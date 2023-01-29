This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ekiti: PDP lifts suspension on National Assembly candidates

The suspension imposed on Funso Ayeni and Ajayi Samuel, the PDP’s candidates for the Ekiti North Senatorial District and Ekiti North II Federal Constituency, respectively, in the general elections of 2023, by the party’s national working committee, has been revoked.

This was said in a statement released by the party’s national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba, on Saturday in Abuja.

Ologunagba claimed that the action was in response to the party’s disciplinary committee adopting a report that called for the suspension to be lifted.

“By lifting the suspension, Ayeni and Samuel’s standing as PDP members and, in particular, as PDP candidates for the Ekiti North Senatorial District and Ekiti North II Federal Constituency, respectively, in the 2023 general elections, are fully restored,” he added.

The NWC asked “all PDP members, supporters, and thronging members in Ekiti State to remain united and continue to work together for the victory of the party at all levels in the upcoming general election.”

Sen. Chimaroke Nnamani (Enugu State) and Chief Chris Ogbu (Imo), Ayeni, Samuel, and five other individuals from Ekiti State were suspended on January 20 as a result of alleged anti-party activities, according to the NWC.

Content created and supplied by: Afeezoladiti (via 50minds

News )

#Ekiti #PDP #lifts #suspension #National #Assembly #candidatesEkiti: PDP lifts suspension on National Assembly candidates Publish on 2023-01-29 08:05:46