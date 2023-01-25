This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ekiti monitors PVC collection, Kwara declares holiday

The Kwara State Government has declared Wednesday (today), as a work-free day for civil servants to collect their Permanent Voter Cards to participate actively in the forthcoming general elections.

The state Head of Service, Mrs. Susan Oluwole, issued a statement on Tuesday advising individuals who had not yet picked up their PVCs to take advantage of the public holiday to do so.

The Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazak, has given his approval for the state public servants to be off work on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, Oluwole stated.

“This is to give the workers enough time to obtain their PVCs from INEC so that they can fully participate in the upcoming general election. Before the collecting date expires, all people who have not yet obtained their voter cards are urged to do so quickly.

Additionally, on Tuesday, Biodun Oyebanji, the governor of Ekiti State, hailed the massive attendance of voters to obtain their PVCs.

To allow citizens to pick up their PVCs, the governor had declared Tuesday a work-free day last weekend.

During a monitoring exercise to check compliance with the state government’s demand for registrants to collect their PVCs, Oyebanji, who was represented by his deputy, Mrs. Monisade Afuye, said this.

