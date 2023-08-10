Ekiti govt suspends traditional chief, gives reason

Ekiti State Government has suspended a traditional Chief in Imesi Ekiti, Gbonyin Local Government Area of Ekiti State, Chief Gabriel Bodunde for alleged disrespect, high-handedness and insubordination to the town’s monarch, Oba Olatunji Olatunde.

Nigerian Tribune Online paper, the suspended Chief was also accused of fueling communal crisis in the town through unlawful and arbitrary arrest of subjects over trumped up and frivolous charges, thereby igniting unnecessary tension.

Following these, the government issued a warning to the Chief not to pose as Olokun of Imesi Ekiti till the suspension was lifted, stating that any defiance of the order would result in arrest and instant prosecution.

On Thursday, Chief Monisade Afuye, the Deputy Governor, made the declaration while presiding over a petition that Onimesi-in-Council had delivered to her office.

Chief Bodunde disregarded the summons placed on him by failing to show at the meeting or send a delegation on his behalf at the troubleshooting parley called at Mrs. Afuye’s request.

Oba Olatunde, the monarch, accused Chief Bodunde of insulting and insubordinating to the Onimesi-in-council by failing to attend any required meetings and acting contrary to their orders in a petition dated July 14, 2023, and signed by the monarch.

The Deputy Governor issued the order at the parley on Thursday, warning other chiefs who were cooperating with the suspended Chief to reverse their course and go back to where they had come from or face similar disciplinary action.

Afuye asserted that nobody would be permitted to damage the seats of traditional rulers under any pretext and that Governor Biodun Oyebanji’s administration values harmony in every town.

“Ekiti people could attest to the fact that Governor Oyebanji respects traditional institutions since we came on board,” she remarked. We won’t allow such a highly regarded institution to be desecrated, as he had often shown his policies.

“I hereby repeat that the suspension already enacted by Onimesi-in-Council is approved and continues to be in effect. Chief Bobunde, who is the Olokun of the Okun Quarters in Imesi Ekiti, should quit acting like the town’s chief as of right now, at least temporarily.

Even more disrespectful was the State Government’s invitation to him for a peace meeting and his rejection of it. The state government adds that it won’t think twice about taking further action if he ever does anything that is against the customary council.

