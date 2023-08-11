Ekiti Gov, Oyebanji Reacts As He Welcomes Former Gov, Kayode Fayemi To The State Today (Photos)

The executive Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji has reacted after he received the immediate past Governor of the State, Kayode Fayemi to the state today.

Abayomi Oyebanji, who hails from Ikogosi Ekiti took over from Kayode Fayemi in October last year.

Reacting to the development, Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji said; “It was a great delight for me to welcome our esteemed leader, H.E. Dr. John Kayode Fayemi, the immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, on this second day of our three-day retreat for members of the state executive council and accounting officers.”

Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji added; “Expectedly, H.E. Fayemi masterfully delivered a thought- provoking message to the new commissioners. The focus of his remarks was on the need for the new officials to strife hard to add value to the administration and stay clear of activities that can hamper or slow down progress.”

He stated further; “We are thankful for JKF’s presence and contribution at the retreat as well as his kind words regarding our modest achievements as a government. Our dedication to the progress of Ekiti State remains unwavering, underscored by our steadfast commitment to fostering shared prosperity among all its citizens.”

