Either We Like It Or Not A Policy Like This Is Expected To Come But Not At This Period-Yinka Folarin

In a recent interview with TVC news, National Secretary, Committee for the Defence of human rights, Yinka Folarin has just highlighted the impact of the cashless policy on Nigerians as he feels that it may discourage them from participating fully in the upcoming elections in the next 17 days.

He reportedly said, and quote, “I also saw yesterday talking about some sort of people getting injunction against the our president, the CBN Governor as to the issue of the deadline that it should not be extended. The president said that within seven days he is going to resolve the whole crisis. Well, I want to say it will become a laughable issue but I’m seriously waiting for the magic that will happen and how we will up the game to ensure that all of these things are brought down.”

“Because honestly it is already having negative effects on the forthcoming election, it is having negative effect because I can see the people, the people may end up being disenfranchise, the people may be discouraged in participating in the process of choosing their own leader as a result of this process.”

“I felt very sad that we are in implementing a good policy in a very poor manner. The truth is that we cannot shy away from the reality of it that either we like it or not a policy like this is expected to come but not at this period.”

