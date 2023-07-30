Eight Premier League Players Who Have Been Impressive So Far In The Preseason

As the Premier League clubs gear up for the highly anticipated 2023/2024 season, the preseason has offered a tantalizing glimpse of the talent that will compete for the coveted trophy. Some players have already dazzled the fans with their scintillating performances, while others are yet to find their rhythm on the pitch. Let’s take a closer look at eight Premier League players who have stood out during the ongoing preseason games.

1. Diogo Jota: Liverpool’s Diogo Jota has been a force to reckon with, showcasing his attacking prowess during the preseason. Scoring three goals and providing one assist in just three appearances, he has been a driving force behind Liverpool’s impressive preparations.

2. Nicolas Jackson: Chelsea’s new acquisition, Nicolas Jackson, has taken the preseason by storm. The £30 million signing from Villarreal has already justified his price tag, delivering two goals and three assists in three appearances, leaving Chelsea fans excited for what’s to come.

3. Christopher Nkunku: Another impressive recruit for Chelsea is Christopher Nkunku, who joined the club for a hefty £50 million fee. The midfielder has wasted no time making his mark, netting two goals and providing two assists in just three appearances.

4. Erling Haaland: Manchester City’s Erling Haaland has been a formidable presence in the preseason. With three goals and two assists in three appearances, the Norwegian striker has demonstrated why he is one of the most sought-after talents in world football.

5. Mohamed Salah: Liverpool’s talisman, Mohamed Salah, has not disappointed during the preseason. Scoring one goal and setting up four assists in three appearances, he remains a crucial asset for Liverpool’s title aspirations.

6. Darwin Nüñez: Liverpool’s attacking prowess has been further enhanced by Darwin Nüñez’s stunning performances. The Uruguayan striker has been in top form, finding the net five times and providing two assists in just three appearances.

7. Leandro Trossard: Arsenal’s Leandro Trossard has been a standout performer for the Gunners during the preseason. With three goals and two assists in four appearances, he has been pivotal to Arsenal’s preseason success.

8. Kai Havertz: Arsenal’s marquee signing, Kai Havertz, has lived up to the expectations, making an immediate impact. With three goals and one assist in five appearances, the £65 million arrival has given Arsenal fans reasons to be optimistic.

As the 2023/2024 Premier League season approaches, these players will undoubtedly be under the spotlight, carrying the hopes and dreams of their respective clubs and fans.

