Eight parties support Tinubu and Musa in Niger

Eight ideological groups in Niger State have proclaimed their support for the All Dynamic Congress (APC)’s official up-and-comer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and Niger East senatorial competitor Mohammed Sani Musa.

The gatherings include: the African Democratic Congress (ADC); National Rescue Movement (NRM); Labour Party (LP); All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Social Democratic Party of Nigeria (SDP), All People’s Party (APP) ACCORD and Action Democratic Party (ADP)

Reporting the support for the APC competitors in Minna on Friday, the representative for the G8, Yakubu Aliyu Ibrahim, said they are falling in line for Sani Musa since he conveyed during his initial term and has turned into an imposing voice as well as drawn in a few ventures for the state.

They said that they are embracing Tinubu as their favored official competitor since they are guaranteed that he would follow through on his commitments.

“Not just us are here; the choice has been acknowledged and supported by our state administrators, the nearby government directors, neighborhood government chiefs, surveying unit leaders, and the executives of any remaining leaders.” “We are by no means the only ones who made this game plan without anyone else.”

“We have concurred and made plans to take on recognized Representative Mohammed Sani Musa as our picked senatorial up-and-comer, and we have fallen our designs into an impressive construction that will fill in as the impression of Sani Musa.” “We have likewise embraced Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as our favored official possibility for the 2023 decisions,” he said.

