Eight APC Supporters killed in Tragic Car Accident on Gummi-Bukkuyum Road

A devastating accident on the Gummi-Bukkuyum road in the Gummi Local Government Area of Zamfara State has claimed the lives of at least eight supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The tragic incident occurred late last night when a group of APC supporters was returning from a campaign event in Gummi. Eyewitnesses reported that three cars were involved in a head-on collision, resulting in the deaths of six individuals, and the injuries of several others.

According to the media aide to the governor, Zailani Bappa, the governor, Bello Matawalle, was deeply saddened by the news of the accident and immediately suspended his campaign rallies in Bukkuyum Local Government Area to mourn the victims. He also visited the families of the victims to express his condolences and offered his support to the community during this difficult time.

The governor’s spokesman, Matawalle, also reported that the governor visited the Emir of Bukkuyum, Alhaji Mohammad Usman, in his palace to pay his respects and offer his condolences to the families of the victims. The governor also assigned the former Deputy Governor of the State, Ibrahim Wakkala Liman, to lead a special prayer for the victims before departing the palace.

The accident has sent shockwaves throughout the community and has prompted calls for increased safety measures on the Gummi-Bukkuyum road. The families of the victims are in the thoughts and prayers of the entire community, and the governor has pledged to do everything in his power to support them during this difficult time.

