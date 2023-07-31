NEWS

Effects Potatoes On The Kidney

The National Kidney Foundation classifies potato, white and sweet, as a food with high potassium content (more than 200 g per portion) and recommends a limited intake, although culinary techniques for minimizing potassium content are applied.

According to Healthline”, Certain high-potassium foods, such as potatoes, can be soaked in water to reduce their potassium content for people on the kidney diet. For years, renal dietitians have instructed patients on low-potassium diets to cut up and leach or soak potatoes to reduce the potassium load. Below are the effect of potatoes on the kidney.

Some people with kidney disease, especially those with advanced stages of the disease, do struggle with high blood potassium levels. If this is you, you can still enjoy potatoes occasionally. You just need to count them as one of your high-potassium food choices.

Most people with early-stage CKD or a kidney transplant do not have to limit tomatoes because of potassium. If your laboratory results show higher levels of potassium, your doctor or kidney dietitian may talk with you about how much to eat. Potassium can be a concern depending on the amount you eat.

