NEWS

Effects of Pomegranate Juice Before Having Sèx

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 12 mins ago
0 312 1 minute read

Besides diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, and stroke. What you consume before getting sexually intimate can have both positive and bad effects on your sèx life. It’s crucial, either way, to be aware of how the foods you eat affect your libido before engaging in sèxual activity.

According to healthline pomegranate juice may have a positive impact on your love life, and we’ll take a look at that here.

An ancient emblem of fertility and sèxual health, pomegranate juice may also benefit heart health and reduce stress, according to a recent scientific review.

Consuming pomegranate juice has been linked to increased testosterone levels in both men and women, according to studies conducted over the years by experts. For 14 days, researchers had 60 healthy subjects drink pure pomegranate juice while monitoring their saliva testosterone levels three times daily.

However, by the end of the trial period, individuals’ salivary testosterone levels had increased by an average of 24%, in both sexes. Because of its characteristics, it may also enhance blood flow to the genitalia.

Bisloaded (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 12 mins ago
0 312 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Herbs Men Should Take Often To Treat Weak Eréction & Protect Their Prostate

15 seconds ago

Today’s Headlines:Tinubu Appoints Ministers;Anambra NLC Joins Nationwide Protest

10 mins ago

I Had Led Protests Against Babangida, Obasanjo And Jonathan’s Regime For The Removal Of Subsidy–Sani

22 mins ago

Nigerians Should Be Wary Of The Crisis In Niger Rep. & Its Vast External Implications For Us- Obaze

33 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button