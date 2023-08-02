Effects of Pomegranate Juice Before Having Sèx

Besides diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, and stroke. What you consume before getting sexually intimate can have both positive and bad effects on your sèx life. It’s crucial, either way, to be aware of how the foods you eat affect your libido before engaging in sèxual activity.

According to healthline pomegranate juice may have a positive impact on your love life, and we’ll take a look at that here.

An ancient emblem of fertility and sèxual health, pomegranate juice may also benefit heart health and reduce stress, according to a recent scientific review.

Consuming pomegranate juice has been linked to increased testosterone levels in both men and women, according to studies conducted over the years by experts. For 14 days, researchers had 60 healthy subjects drink pure pomegranate juice while monitoring their saliva testosterone levels three times daily.

However, by the end of the trial period, individuals’ salivary testosterone levels had increased by an average of 24%, in both sexes. Because of its characteristics, it may also enhance blood flow to the genitalia.

