Effects Of Onion Juice To The Body

Onion contains chemicals that seem to reduce swelling and lung tightness related to asthma. It also contains chemicals that seem to reduce cholesterol and lower blood sugar. People use onions to prevent scarring. It is also used for obesity, hair loss, asthma, insomnia, and high blood pressure.

According to Healthline”, Onions are used in most dishes that you eat. The benefits of onion juice extend beyond the rich taste it adds to your dishes. Onions are members of the Allium genus of flowering plants. Below is the effect of onion juice on the body.

1. It Boosts Your Hair Health

According to Iraqi research, the juice can boost hair growth and treat conditions like alopecia arrays (sudden hair loss), thus improving hair thickness. In the study, individuals washing their hair with onion juice experienced more hair growth due to its hair loss prevention properties

May Help Reduce Cancer Risk

There are several anti-cancer compounds in onions, comprising quercetin, anthocyanins, and organosulfur. Researches show that these compounds may help in cancer prevention and treatment.

Research also states that the stronger an onion’s flavor, the more effective its role could be in preventing cancer.

