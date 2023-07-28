Effects Of Olive Oil Before Having Sèx

Olive oil is a healthy natural substance that has many uses. What you eat, however, has been linked to your libidinal inclination. Both men and women are susceptible to erectile dysfunction after a diet high in junk food.

Because of this, you should be careful about what you eat and drink right before being intimate. This article is based on an article that appeared in “Medical Today,” and it examines the impact of olive oil on romantic relationships.

The Mediterranean diet, in which olive oil plays a central role, has been linked to a lower risk of cardiovascular disease, cancer, and erectile dysfunction. According to healthline Vitamin E, an antioxidant with numerous important physiological roles, is abundant in the oil as well.

Olive oil may increase serum testosterone levels in healthy adult men, according to a recent study. Olive oil consumers also tend to have higher levels of luteinizing hormone, which prompts cells in the male genital region to create androgens.

