Effects Of Eating Apple On Your Sexual Health

Many things occur in your body during intercourse but the general one is loss of energy. A lot of people especially men get tired after intercourse and sometimes this effect may affect their health and well-being.

However, it is important to eat certain foods before and after intercourse to help you improve blood circulation, regain your energy back and prevent erectile dysfunction. So, in this article in line with a publication on “Healthline”, we shall be looking at the effect of eating Apples before intercourse in men precisely.

According to professionals, it has been found that Apples are rich in a compound called quercetin. This antioxidant can help the type of offer a lot of health benefits including your intercourse life.

However, eating Apples before intercourse helps in promoting circulation, treating erectile dysfunction, and managing the symptoms of prostatitis. Moreover, the antioxidant in Apple can successfully lower blood pressure at doses greater than 500 mg per day.

