Arthritis is a common chronic condition that affects millions of people worldwide. It causes joint pain, stiffness, and swelling, making daily activities challenging for those living with the condition. Over the years, researchers and medical professionals have explored various treatment options to allete the symptoms of arthritis. One such option that has gained attention is cod liver oil.

According to Healthline, Cod liver oil is extracted from the liver of cod fish and is known for its high content of omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins A and D, and other essential nutrients. It has been used for centuries as a natural remedy for various ailments, including joint pain and inflammation associated with arthritis. Let’s delve into the effects of cod liver oil on people with arthritis.

Omega-3 fatty acids are known for their anti-inflammatory properties, which can be beneficial for individuals with arthritis. Research has shown that omega-3 fatty acids work by reducing the production of inflammatory molecules in the body. By doing so, they can help allete the joint pain and stiffness experienced by arthritis sufferers.

Moreover, the vitamin D present in cod liver oil plays a crucial role in maintaining the health of bones and joints. Vitamin D enhances calcium absorption, which is essential for bone strength. It also helps regulate the immune system, preventing it from attacking healthy joints and leading to inflammation.

Numerous studies have examined the effects of cod liver oil on people with arthritis, providing positive results. One study conducted in 2017 found that cod liver oil supplementation significantly reduced pain and function impairment in individuals with rheumatoid arthritis, a common autoimmune form of the condition. Another study conducted in 2018 revealed that cod liver oil supplementation led to improved grip strength and reduced joint pain in individuals with osteoarthritis, a degenerative form of arthritis.

Apart from reducing joint pain and inflammation, cod liver oil also offers other benefits for people with arthritis. Research has suggested that the omega-3 fatty acids and vitamins in cod liver oil may help prevent the progression of the disease. Additionally, cod liver oil has been found to improve overall cardiovascular health, which is crucial for individuals with arthritis, as they often have a higher risk of heart disease.

It is important to note that while cod liver oil can offer relief for individuals with arthritis, it should not replace other treatment options prescribed by healthcare professionals. It is always best to consult with a medical professional before starting any new supplements.

