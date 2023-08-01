Effects Of Castor Oil On The Body

The heat established by castor oil initiates action by helping the process of digestion and cleansing the system by helping in proper bowel movement. Castor oil is known for treating arthritis, its anti-inflammatory properties make it an ideal massage oil for relieving joint pain, nerve inflammation, and sore muscles.

According to Healthline”, Castor oil is a thick, odorless oil made from the seeds of the castor plant. Its use dates back to ancient Egypt, where it was first used as lamp fuel and later for medicinal and beauty treatment Cleopatra reportedly believed the oil would brighten the whites of her eyes. Below are the effect of Castor oil on the body.

Treats Some Skin Conditions

Castor oil can benefit overall skin health but may treat specific skin conditions as well. Though there’s a lack of clinical research, its combination of antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and moisturizing effects is thought to help treat some causes of acne. One survey showed that castor oil also fights fungal infections, which may help relieve hard-to-treat fungal acne.

May Heal Wounds

Castor oil’s fatty acids are natural humectants, substances used to moisturize the skin by preventing water loss. This effect can promote good skin health, relieve dryness, and soothe.

