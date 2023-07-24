A ½ cup serving of blueberries has less than 150 milligrams of potassium making them a low-potassium fruit choice. Blueberries are also low in sodium and phosphorus making them suitable for a kidney-friendly diet. They are safe to eat for all of the following kidney conditions and treatments. CKD/Transplant.

According to Healthline”, These exotic berries are not only a good source of nutrition, but at the same time, their consumption can work wonders for renal health. Blueberries are high in antioxidants and phytonutrients called anthocyanins, which reduce inflammation. Below are the effects of Blueberries on the kidney.

Blueberries are so kidney-friendly that it seems they should be on the grocery list of every person with chronic kidney disease.

Blueberry helps in improving your digestive system. Soluble fibers in this fruit stimulate the functioning of the digestive system. The digestive system of kidney patients should be healthy. Having a sound immune system helps in fighting several infections and disease-causing bacteria. During kidney diseases, the risk of several infections increases, and by consuming blueberry, a kidney patient can avoid such kinds of infections.

