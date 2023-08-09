Effects Of Bitter Kola On The Body

Bitter kola, also known as Garcinia kola, is commonly used by African healers who believe it has laxative, antiparasitic, and antibacterial effects.

According to Healthline”, The seeds help people with liver issues, bronchitis, throat infections, colic, head or chest colds, and hacks. It is also used as a biting stick. Below is the effect of bitter kola on the body.

Diabetes.

A chemical found in bitter kola called kolaviron, according to preliminary research may help type 2 diabetic patients avoid hypoglycemia. Bitter kola has been demonstrated to control blood sugar levels and cope with high sugar by decreasing and normalizing it.

Bitter kola has a different chemical makeup that may explain its therapeutic properties.

Inflammation.

Bitter kola seeds are often consumed in Africa to treat inflammatory disorders such as arthritis.

Individuals with knee osteoarthritis had much less inflammation when they consumed bitter kola. This is due to the high potassium content in bitter kola; it is therefore used in inflammation reduction.

