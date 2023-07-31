Effects Of Beans To The Body

Research shows that consuming a cup of legumes every day is effective in reducing blood sugar levels. Helps fight cancer. Beans contain several phenolic compounds that have potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects.

According to Healthline”, Beans contain amino acids, which are the protein building blocks that the body uses to heal and to make new tissues, such as bone, muscle, hair, skin, and blood. Protein is an essential nutrient. Below are the effects of beans on the body.

Folate

Beans contain several vital nutrients, comprising folate. Folate is essential for overall health, to make healthy red blood cells, and help prevent neural tube defects in a fetus during pregnancy.

A 1-cup, or 155gTrusted Source, serving of shelled edamame beans provides 482 micrograms (mcg) of folate.

Reduced risk of cancer

Some research has shown that beans act as antioxidants and anti-inflammatory agents. These effects could reduce the risk of cancer.

An exploration published in 2015 analyzed whether beans might have antioxidant properties that fight intestinal cancer. The results suggested that black beans had the highest antioxidant activity. A 2016 research also found that chemicals in Northeast China black beans could slow the growth of colorectal cancer by preventing cancer cells from multiplying.

