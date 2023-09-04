Effective Anti-corruption Crusade Requires Effective Reportage: ICPC Charges Osun NUJ

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) Osun State office has charged journalists in the state to increase the reportage of anti-corruption activities in order to make the crusade against corruption more effective.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Osun State Correspondents Chapel in Osogbo, the Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner (RACC) ICPC Osun State, Mr. Demola Bakare, fsi, noted that corruption has eaten deep into the fabric of the nation and ICPC is making lots of efforts to rid Nigeria of the menace through lawful enforcement and preventive measures which require effective reportage by the media.

Mr. Bakare used the opportunity to encourage members of the NUJ Chapel to partner with ICPC in order to further boost and sustain efforts aimed at tackling corruption in the society.

He called for sustainable partnership with the media practitioners which would promote effective reportage of anti-corruption activities. The Commissioner enlightened the journalists on the mandate of ICPC which included enforcement, corruption prevention, as well as public education and mobilization.

He further outlined the Commission’s preventive initiatives like National Ethics and Integrity Policy (NEIP) aimed at promoting behavioural change among Nigerians, and the Constituency and Executive Projects Tracking Group Initiative (CEPTI), also aimed at promoting good governance.

Mr. Bakare emphasized the role expected of the Union in the fight against corruption especially in the area of effective reportage of Commission’s activities and achievements.

Giving his remarks and vote of thanks, the NUJ State Chairman, Shina Abubakar commended the Commission for the visit and added that ICPC’s strives in the Anti-corruption crusade was laudable as it would lead to a Corruption-free Nation. He promised that his union will continue to work with Commission in the state to ensure effective reportage of anti-corruption activities and events.

