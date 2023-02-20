EFCC Speaks On Recovering N400 Billion In Tinubu’s Home Some Days To Election

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Following rumors on social media and other news platforms, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has denied conducting a search warrant at the residence of Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate (APC).

Wilson Uwujaren, the Commission’s Spokesperson, issued a statement on Sunday that refuted the report.

The Commission warned Nigerians to avoid reports circulating on social media, citing them as examples of false news.

It was established that the Commission never executed a search warrant at Tinubu’s residence in order to recover the massive sum of N 400 billion.

“The Commission wishes to state that the EFCC did no such operation. The public is enjoined to disregard the report as fake news,” he said.

Meanwhile, according to other reports, Alhaji Mohammed Sani Musa, senator for Nigeria’s Niger East senatorial district and APC candidate in that region, has announced his party’s support for Ahmed Bola Tinubu for the position.

He believes Ahmed Bola Tinubu’s candidacy gives Nigerians new hope that their country can achieve both economic growth and political parity.

The gubernatorial candidate, Senator Sani Musa Alhaji Umar Mohd Bago, and the party held a rally in support of Tinubu in Sabon Wuse, the capital of the Tafa local government area in the Nigerian state of Niger. Bago argued that Tinubu should be elected president based on fairness and previous performance.

