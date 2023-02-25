EFCC Seizes N32.4m in New Notes meant For Vote-Buying In Lagos

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

New notes valued at N32.4 million that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) believes were used in Lagos to buy votes have been seized.

The anti-graft organization said in a tweet on Friday that authorities had also detained a suspect and were questioning him.

The interception in Lagos of the amount of N32,400,000 allegedly suspected to be used for vote buying in Lagos may have signaled the beginning of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s (EFCC) massive operation to prevent vote trading and other financial malfeasance ahead of tomorrow’s presidential and national assembly elections.

“Agents from the Commission’s Lagos Zonal Command conducted the recovery. The individual in issue has been detained for additional questioning.

Security personnel had earlier detained Dr. Chinyere Igwe, a federal legislator, for attempted vote buying and money laundering with $498,100.

On Thursday, authorities in the state capital detained the politician who represents Port Harcourt Federal Constituency 2 in the House of Representatives.

Millions of Nigerians are suffering as a result of these tragedies, which coincide with a shortage of the new naira notes.

Abdulrasheed Bawa, the chairman of the EFCC, urged agents of the anti-corruption organization assigned to the task of overseeing the election to act bravely.

Bawa also pleaded with them to avoid creating conditions that would allow dishonest people to influence elections through financial means.

Greatmickey (

)