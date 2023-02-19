EFCC Reacts To The Report That It Recovered #400 Billion From Bola Tinubu House In Lagos State

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, has responded to rumors that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) collected almost $400,000,000,000 from his home.

Reports state that President Muhammadu Buhari gave the order for a search warrant to be executed at the home of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

One of the most prominent presidential contenders for the upcoming elections is Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State and the current national leader of the All Progressives Congress.

In a statement, Wilson Uwujaren, the commission’s head of media and publicity, dispelled the rumors doing the rounds on various social media sites.

The EFCC did not conduct any such operation, he continued. Everyone should just ignore that report because it’s completely made up.

