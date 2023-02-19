NEWS

EFCC Reacts To The Report That It Recovered #400 Billion From Bola Tinubu House In Lagos State

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 20 mins ago
0 325 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, has responded to rumors that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) collected almost $400,000,000,000 from his home.

Reports state that President Muhammadu Buhari gave the order for a search warrant to be executed at the home of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

One of the most prominent presidential contenders for the upcoming elections is Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State and the current national leader of the All Progressives Congress.

In a statement, Wilson Uwujaren, the commission’s head of media and publicity, dispelled the rumors doing the rounds on various social media sites.

The EFCC did not conduct any such operation, he continued. Everyone should just ignore that report because it’s completely made up.

Please feel free to like, share, follow and comment for more information and also consider following me on social media.

writer11 (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 20 mins ago
0 325 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

El-Rufai orders MDAs to accept old, new naira notes

5 mins ago

When State Govts Begin To Challenge FG, A Stage Is Set For Crisis- Shehu Sani

10 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Naira scarcity worsening poverty, insecurity, Why I Campaign In Markets_Obi

11 mins ago

Their Solution To The Suffering Of Nigerians Is To Allow Them Share Old Notes- Sani.

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button