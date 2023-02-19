EFCC Reacts To The N400 Billion Allegedly Found In Tinubu’s House After An Alleged Raid.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

One of the agencies saddled with the responsibility of fighting corruption in the country, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has deemed it fit to clear the air about raiding the home of the presidential candidate under the platform of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, where it was reported that they discovered a whopping sum of 400 billion naira.

According to the law enforcing agency while debunking the news its official Twitter handle some hours ago, it was made known that such a raid was not carried out by them.

whiile debunking the news on Twitter, the Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Nwajuren wrote; “The commission wishes to state that no such operation was carried out by the EFCC. The public is therefore enjoined to disregard the report as fake new”. See screenshot of the tweet below.

What is your take on this issue? Please kindly drop mark your opinion comment section below as we await your feedbacks.

AmeboHouse (

)