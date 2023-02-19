EFCC Reacts To Alleged Discovery Of N400 Billion After Raiding Bola Tinubu’s Residence

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has reacted to a viral report suggesting that its operatives raided the residence of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu and discovered a huge amount of money.

It would be recalled that on Sunday, social media reports claimed that president Muhammadu Buhari had ordered the anti-graft agency to raid the house of the former Lagos state governor, after which new naira notes worth about N400 billion were recovered from an underground house belonging to Bola Tinubu.

Reacting to this allegation in a statement released according to The Cable, the anti-graft agency noted that no such order was given and that no operation was carried out at the residence of the former Lagos state governor.

According to the EFCC, the rumours currently making the rounds are fake and should be completely disregarded by the general public.

“No such operation was carried out by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, the public is enjoined to disregard the report as fake news.” Part of the statement reads

