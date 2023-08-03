‘ EFCC, ICPC should be unbundled ‘- Ministerial nominee, Fagbemi urges Tinubu

Photo File: Fagbemi

Mr. Lateef Fagbemi, a ministerial nominee of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu led administration has opined that the President split the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practice Commission (ICPC).

Photo File: Tinubu

According to VANGUARD NEWS, he made this known while he was interrogated by the Senate during the screening exercise organized for ministerial nominees.

In summary, he said: ” The truth must be told, the way corruption is fought in Nigeria leaves much to be desired. If I have my way, I would advise the President to first of all bring out ICPC and EFCC together, then unbundle them. If there is an investigation, it is another body; the prosecution is another body. It does not augur well to ask the same authority to do an investigation and come and do prosecution. That is when we have a problem. It should not be that when a given governor leave office, then EFCC will start investigating. That is not the way to investigate criminal matters. You can take your time to prosecute but when you do not, it should be like the way an average American would react when FBI knocks at the door “.

Enadex (

)