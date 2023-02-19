EFCC, ICPC Probe Depositors Of Old Naira At CBN Branch

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

EFCC and ICPC have commenced the probing of depositors of old Naira at the CBN Branch.

NewsOnline reports that the depositors of millions of old N500 and N1,000 notes are under the scrutiny of anti-corruption agencies at the Ilorin branch of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

This online newspaper understands that the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) among others are on the ground to monitor lodgments and educate depositors on the implications involved in depositing millions of naira with questionable sources.

Depositors, suspected to be fronting for politicians to lodge money on their behalf, are educated by the anti-graft agencies on their actions.

Security sources at the CBN branch told NewsOnline, “Depositors of millions of naira will have to approach their various commercial banks after one month when the investigation into their sources of money would have been concluded.

“The action followed suspicion that some politicians are using people as fronts to lodge money in millions on their behalf as a result of the ongoing new naira swap.”

Officials of the CBN worked on Saturday and Sunday to meet the requests of depositors according to findings by a NewsOnline correspondent in Ilorin.

NewsOnline Nigeria further learnt that sharp practices have been alleged by external officials involved in the exercise as depositors of millions of naira allegedly bribe their way with at least N10,000 to ensure easy processing for their lodgments.

Depositors have to go through three or four stages before counting and final judgment, an official of the bank who requested anonymity confided in our correspondent.

He said, “Some depositors stand to forfeit their lodgments if, eventually, they could not give a proper account of their sources of income after an investigation by the anti-graft agencies.”

As observed by NewsOnline on Sunday, some of the depositors that thronged the CBN arrived with sacks of naira notes to deposit as directed by the apex bank.

