EFCC gives details of how criminals now steal people’s BVN to open bank accounts

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday on its Facebook wall advised members of the public on the need to protect their SIM cards with SIM lock on their phones in order to avoid gnashing of teeth.

The anti graft agency added that many criminals are now stealing people’s Bank Verification Numbers (BVN), open accounts in the names of the owners of the said BVN and sell the accounts to other criminals which they use to perpetrate their nefarious activities.

What this apparently is that when the account that is opened is used to perpetrate fraud, the law enforcement agencies will trace the said account to the owner of the BVN and the person may land himself or herself in trouble.

The EFCC therefore came up with this warning apparently against the backdrop of cases that its operatives are currently trying to unravel at their various commands.

According to the anti graft agency on its Facebook wall: “Do you know that criminals are stealing people’s BVN, opening an account in the owner’s name and sell to other criminals?

“Protect your SIM card with SIM lock now to avoid gnashing of teeth.”

Below is the screenshot of the alert from the EFCC’s Facebook wall:

