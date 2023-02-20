This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

EFCC Denies Recovering N400bn From Tinubu’s Home

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has denied raiding the home of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), presidential candidate, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, based on a report released yesterday by the DAILY POST.

It will be recalled that there was a report that went viral on social media, regarding the APC presidential candidate, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, that EFCC recovered N400bn from his home recently, based on the past report.

Photo of APC President candidate, Ahmed Bola Tinbu

Photo Credit: DAILY POST

More so, speaking in a statement on Sunday, EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, debunked the report that the commission recovered N400bn from the home of Tinubu, based on the report.

However, Wilson noted that the Commission did not raid the home of APC presidential candidate at any time and recovered N400bn He therefore enjoined the public to disregard reports making the rounds on social media, as he described them as fake news, according to the report.

