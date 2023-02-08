EFCC Declares The First Lady Of Kogi Wanted

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said it is looking for First Lady Rashida Bello for fraud, according to a report published this evening by the Nigerian Tribune Online newspaper that the First Lady of Kogi has been declared wanted.

Remember, the agency prosecuted Governor Ali Bello Kogi’s nephew who was jailed for committing fraud worth N3 billion at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

According to a statement this evening by the spokesman of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, he said the agency charged the two with three others with 18 counts of embezzlement and money laundering of the sum of N3,081,804,654.

The statement is: “You, Ali Bello, Abba Adaudu, Yakubu Siyaka Adabenege, Iyada Sadat, Rashida Bello (generally) within the jurisdiction of the Honorable Court in Abuja on the 2nd day of June 2020, E-Traders International Limited. It should be noted that the total sum of N3,081,804,654.00 (3,081,814,654 Naira) is designated to be deposited as part of the proceeds of illegal activities. i.e. criminal embezzlement and therefore you have committed an offense in contravention of sections 18(a) and 15(20)(d) of the Money Laundering Act and may be punished under section 15(3) of that Act. “, part of the indictment reads.

However, additional information revealed that the defendants did not admit the commission’s allegations.

