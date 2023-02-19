EFCC Breaks Silence Over Alleged Raid Of Tinubu’s Home to Recover N400bn Cash

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has denied raiding the home of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to The Vanguard reports, the Anti-graft Agency was reacting to a report circulating on social media with the claim.

The EFCC in a statement on Sunday and signed by its spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren denied recovering N400 billion from the home of the former Lagos state governor.

“The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has been drawn to a report circulating in the social media, claiming that operatives of the Commission raided the home of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, standard-bearer of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the forthcoming presidential elections and recovered a humongous sum of N400billion.

“The Commission wishes to state that no such operation was carried out by the EFCC. The public is enjoined to disregard the report as fake news,” the statement read.

Similarly, the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council also debunked insinuations that the sum of N400 billion was recovered when operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission raided the home of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

This is even as the campaign council called for the arrest of the publishers for libel.

According to a statement signed by the Director of the PCC Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga, also noted that the campaign council had discovered that the rogue website was set up to disseminate false and malicious information concerning their principal.

Onanuga frowned at the story, which he said lacked the essential of “when, where and how” which make up the ingredients of any news story.

While applauding the EFCC for promptly dissociating itself from the fake story by issuing a formal statement on the purported raid by its men, Onanuga urged security agencies in the country to go after the website owners

