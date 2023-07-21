EFCC arrests ex-minister Oduah and others for alleged N7.9bn fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday arraigned former Minister of Ation, Senator Stella Oduah, before the Federal High Court in Abuja on 25 charges.

According to Punch, Oduah, who served as ation minister from 2011 to 2014, is facing trial on charges of laundering public funds worth about 7.9 billion in connivance with eight others.

Other defendants in the indictment with the file number: FHC/ABJ/CR/316/20, are Gloria Odita, Nwosu Emmanuel Nnamdi, Chukwuma Irene Chinyere, Global Offshore and Marine Ltd, Tip Top Global Resources Ltd, Crystal Television Ltd and Sobora International Ltd.

The defendants, who were in the dock before Justice Inyang Ekwo, however, pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to them in open court.

The anti-fraud agency alleged, among other things, that Oduah, who also represented Anambra North in the Senate, and Odita, identified as her aide and company secretary of Sea Petroleum & Gas Company Ltd (SPGC), had in February 2014, used their positions to obtain the sum of N1,629,250,000.00 from I-Sec Security Nig. Ltd, Account No. 2021756955 with First Bank Plc, to Account No. 2022977296 with Global Offshore and Marine Ltd, also with First Bank Plc, which they should have reasonably known was part of the proceeds of an unlawful act.

The defendants were charged with “opening an anonymous private banking nominee account No. 2024414450 with First Bank Plc and thereby committing an offense contrary to section 11(1) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended) and punishable under section 11(4) (a) of the same Act.”

They were also accused of opening an “anonymous private banking nominee account No. 2024414498 with First Bank Plc in the United States, thereby committing an offense in violation of Section 11(1) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act of 2011 (as amended) and punishable under Section 11(4) (a) of the same Act.”

After the defendants pleaded innocence to all the charges, Justice Ekwo allowed them to go home based on the bail earlier granted them by the EFCC.

In addition, the court directed the EFCC to hand over the case file to the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation to ensure diligent prosecution of the accused persons.

Justice Ekwo adjourned the case to October 17 for trial.

