EFCC Arrests 13 Chinese Nationals for Alleged Illegal Mining Activities in Kwara State

Operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) have arrested 13 Chinese nationals over offences bordering on illegal mining activities in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The offence is contrary to, and punishable under Section 1(8) (b) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act Cap M17, 1983.

The suspects, comprising a female and 12 males, were arrested on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at the Government Reserved Area (GRA), Ilorin following credible intelligence about their activities which included but not limited to, illegal mining and non-payment of royalties to the Federal Government as required by law.

The suspects are Guo Ya Wang (36), Lizli Hui (42), Guo Jian Rong (36), Lizh Shen Xianian (37), Lishow Wu (26), Guo Pan (38), Lia Meiyu (53), Guo Kai Quan (36) Lin Pan (50)

Others are Ma Jan (38), Wendy Wei Suqin (31), Li Zhinguo Wei (29) and Xie Zhinguo (53).

Prior to their arrest, discrete investigations on the activities of illegal mining operators in the state revealed that the operators have different illegal mining sites in almost all the 16 local government areas of the state.

Upon interrogation, the arrested suspects confessed to be workers of a Chinese company known as W. Mining Global Service Limited situated at Olayinka in Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the company was using the illegally mined crude substance to produce marble and sold locally within Nigeria.

THISDAY further learnt that some of the suspects working in the said company are without “work permit” but only came with ‘visit permit’ from China to Abuja and travelled by road to Ilorin.

Contacted, the EFCC spokesman, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, who confirmed the development, said that the suspects would be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of the ongoing investigations.